Igbo Elders commend South-East monarchs for national engagement, call for dialogue

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — The United Igbo Elders Council Worldwide (UNIEC) has expressed satisfaction with what it described as a renewed spirit of engagement by South-East traditional rulers on issues of regional and national importance.

The council particularly praised Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu and other monarchs for their “courageous, dignified and statesmanlike” intervention during a recent high-level national meeting in Abuja, where concerns affecting the South-East were presented to the Federal Government.

In a statement signed by UNIEC Director-General, Justice Ikpeama, and Director of Media, Prof. Igwe Obasi, the group commended remarks delivered in the presence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other national leaders, describing the intervention as measured and patriotic.

According to the council, the monarchs addressed matters of national concern, including the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu and developments relating to Sunday Igboho, within the broader context of equity, national cohesion, and inclusive justice.

UNIEC noted that the traditional rulers’ position was presented with decorum and respect for constituted authority, emphasizing dialogue, mutual understanding, and balanced national consideration of sensitive issues affecting different regions.

The council highlighted the unique role of traditional rulers within Nigeria’s socio-cultural framework, describing them as non-partisan custodians of communal heritage who serve as bridges between government and the people.

It further acknowledged growing collaboration among South-East monarchs under the leadership of E.C. Okeke, noting that their unity of purpose demonstrates maturity, responsibility, and a shared commitment to Nigeria’s unity.

Reaffirming its belief in due process and the rule of law, UNIEC encouraged sustained dialogue among stakeholders, expressing confidence that Nigeria’s democratic institutions remain capable of resolving complex national issues through lawful and peaceful means.

The council also appreciated South-East traditional rulers for their continued dedication to peace, unity, and constructive participation in Nigeria’s democratic journey, reiterating its commitment to initiatives that promote fairness, understanding, and national cohesion.