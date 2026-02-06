Gov. Nwifuru gives commissioners three-month ultimatum to complete projects or face sanctions

Gov. Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo

Abakaliki — Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has given commissioners of key ministries—including Works, Infrastructure, Water Resources, Environment, Commerce and Industry, Housing, and Special Duties—a three-month ultimatum to complete all ongoing projects under their portfolios or face sanctions.

The directive was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chief Ikeuwa Omebeh, during a briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting.

“EXCO, after a thorough review of state government projects, directed all ministries, particularly Works, Environment, Infrastructure, Commerce and Industry, Water Resources, Housing, and Special Duties, to prioritize the immediate completion of ongoing projects within three months, failing which stringent measures will be taken,” Omebeh said.

The governor also swore in newly appointed officials, including two members of the State Civil Service Commission, a Special Assistant on Media, and the Secretary of the Rural Electrification Board. He urged them to perform their duties with dedication and commitment.

Omebeh added that Governor Nwifuru tasked the Secretary and Chairman of the Rural Electrification Board to ensure prompt provision of electricity in rural communities, as part of efforts to curb rural-urban migration.

In addition, EXCO announced the establishment of a three-man committee to review a proposed bill on the prohibition of buying and selling metals and electric scraps within the state.

On the state’s foreign scholarship program, Omebeh stated that the first batch of beneficiaries has completed their master’s degrees and is progressing to PhD studies, while the remaining students are scheduled to depart by September 2026.

The governor’s directive underscores his administration’s commitment to timely project delivery, rural development, and academic excellence for Ebonyi State students.