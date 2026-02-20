Full List: iPhones set to become outdated in 2026

Apple has issued a fresh warning to iPhone users after updating its list of obsolete and vintage devices, urging customers to check whether their smartphones are still supported.

When an iPhone becomes obsolete, Apple no longer provides hardware repairs or software security updates. This poses serious security risks, as outdated devices can become vulnerable to cyberattacks, malware infections and data breaches.

Without security patches, attackers could exploit vulnerabilities to access sensitive information such as banking details, online shopping accounts and personal data. Performance may also decline over time, with older devices becoming slower, unstable and impossible to repair through Apple’s official channels.

Newly Added Obsolete iPhones

Apple has added several popular models to its obsolete list, including the iPhone SE and iPhone 6s series. Devices now considered obsolete include:

iPhone 3G and 3GS variants

iPhone 4 and 4S

iPhone 5C and 5S

iPhone 6 and 6 Plus

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus (32GB)

iPhone SE (1st generation)

Apple also expanded its “vintage” list: devices that may still receive limited security updates and can be repaired, though parts are harder to source. Newly added models include:

iPhone X

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Other vintage models include the iPhone 6s (16GB, 64GB, 128GB), iPhone 7 series, and iPhone 8 lineup.

Obsolete and Vintage iPads

Apple has also revised its lists for iPads, marking several older models as obsolete, including early iPad Air, iPad mini, and multiple iPad Pro generations. Several newer iPads have been moved to the vintage category, meaning limited support remains.

Which iPhones Support iOS 26?

Apple’s latest operating system, iOS 26, is only available on newer devices. Supported models include:

iPhone 12 series and newer

iPhone 13, 14, 15 and 16 lineups

iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

Devices released before these models cannot run iOS 26, although Apple continues to provide iOS 18 updates for some older devices.

What Users Should Do

Users are advised to check whether their iPhone is listed as obsolete or vintage. Obsolete devices should be replaced, while vintage devices may still receive limited updates but are nearing the end of support.

Cybersecurity experts warn that unsupported phones are at higher risk once vulnerabilities are discovered. “Once a vulnerability is found by attackers, it can be rapidly exploited,” said Jake Moore, global cybersecurity advisor at ESET, stressing the importance of keeping devices updated.

Consumers are also encouraged to check devices used by family members, especially children and older relatives, who may be less likely to monitor security updates.

While upgrading can be expensive, experts suggest considering refurbished or second-hand iPhones, which are more affordable and still eligible for software updates.

Vanguard News