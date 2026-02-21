FCT elections: ADC floors APC at Jedo Polling Unit

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a polling unit in the ongoing Area Council elections across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The victory was recorded at Polling Unit 055, Jedo Estate Shopping Complex, Lugbe, Airport Road, Abuja, under the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The ADC chairmanship candidate, Dr. Moses Paul, polled 51 votes to defeat the incumbent APC candidate, who secured only four votes.

In the councillorship contest at the same polling unit, the ADC candidate garnered 52 votes, while the APC candidate received five votes out of a total of 57 accredited voters.

The Action Alliance (AA) and the Young Progressives Party (YPP) recorded one vote each. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not secure any votes in both elections. A few invalid votes were also recorded.

Although voter turnout was generally low, voting concluded at exactly 2:00 p.m., with ballot counting commencing immediately afterward.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reportedly arrived at the polling unit at about 8:20 a.m.

INEC conducted the Area Council elections across 2,822 polling units in 62 wards, covering Abaji, AMAC, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, and Kwali Area Councils in the FCT.

The election was generally peaceful, with security personnel on hand to provide adequate security for INEC officials and voters.