Ex-NBA VP writes LPDC, NYSC over Kalu’s records

Benjamin Kalu

By Henry Ojelu

A former First Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. John Aikpokpo-Martins, has written to the Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee, LPDC, and the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, requesting a review of records relating to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.



In separate letters sent to the two bodies, Aikpokpo-Martins asked the authorities to examine issues he said arose from publicly available information concerning Kalu’s period at the Nigerian Law School and his NYSC service year.



According to the correspondence, the former NBA official urged the LPDC to determine whether all statutory requirements had been met before Kalu’s admission to the Roll of Legal Practitioners at the Supreme Court.



He also asked the NYSC to clarify the records relating to the issuance of a Certificate of National Service to the lawmaker.



Aikpokpo-Martins cited provisions of the Legal Practitioners Act and the NYSC Act in his request, stating that the relevant institutions are best placed to verify timelines and compliance with their respective regulations.



Kalu was called to the Nigerian Bar in September 2011 and subsequently enrolled as a legal practitioner at the Supreme Court.



The letters called on both bodies to review the matter and provide clarification where necessary