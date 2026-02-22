2027 Elections: Great Ogboru’s penchant for Delta State

Ogboru

By Vivian Eseoghene

Now that the 2027 elections time table is out, it therefore means that the die is cast for politicians willing to contest the elections.

The elections will be very unique and surprising because many incumbents shall be uprooted out like a tsunami ravaging the scenes. This scenario will greatly play out in Delta State where the incumbent governor Sheriff Oborevwori is so confident of himself that the reality will hit him like a ton of bricks for believing that because he has built bridges across the state, so he has no opposition.

Great Ogboru’s deeper waters is moving in majestic silence to berth at the shores of Delta State come 2027. He is coming with vigour, resilience and determination to reclaim his stolen mandate all this while. Delta State, being blessed with huge and vast mineral resources and abundant gas deposits is been taken for a ride with the majority of its citizens being multi-dimensionally poor. This paradox must stop forthwith

Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru’s love for Delta State is not in doubt, and neither can it be quantified. He sleeps and wakes up thinking of how best to improve the living standards of the people whom he loves so dearly.

Deltans, be aware that the worst and agonizing part of a society manipulated by politics, is to see the poor defending the rich who are responsible for their poverty.

In this technological age and time, Deltans are suffering in the midst of aplenty. This suffrage is too much to bear. Ogboru is an achiever, a constant plodder of excellence. He will take Delta State to an enviable height if given the mandate to be the driver of the economy of the state. When vision meets courage, the inevitability becomes a possibility. Chief has an infections love for the industrialization of the state, which will eventually create jobs for the teeming and roaming youths to be occupied.

Don’t forget, an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. His economic intervention will pave the way for an ambitious export-driven initiative through the establishment of cooperative societies across the nooks and crannies of the state.

Cluster cottage industries would be established in the state as an additional booster to the economy. The state under his dynamic watch will accelerate in such a way that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) would flow in ceaselessly. He has so much more economic blueprints for the state which he is keeping to his chest for the now. Those estimating that Chief Ogboru will lose again should be mindful of the fact that Abraham Lincoln was a serial loser in the United States but ended up being a President.

And our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall. Some dubious people are peddling uncanny tales about Ogboru’s competence. But know that truth is like a surgery. It hurts, but it heals. A lie is like a painkiller. It gives instant relief, but has side effects forever. Chief Ovedje Ogboru is waxing stronger and stronger with each passing day and can only hope that the elections in 2027 will come sooner than later to unleash his arsenals for the emancipation of the downtrodden suffering masses of Delta State.

Anybody that undermines him, does so at his own peril. Chief has a quantum plans for the private sector because he believes no government can work alone without the full integration and participation of the private sector. Great Ogboru can generate and manage resources without waiting for monies from Abuja, which of course, will be an additional impetus.

Chief Ogboru has been walking in his integrity and he shall surely reap the fruits of the land, in Delta State. Chief Ovedje Great Ogboru has been pouring his oil of compassion to the wounds of so many compatriots without any strings attached to lighten their burdens in these austere times. He will run with endurance the race set before him come 2027, God’s willing…

Thus, his penchant for Delta State is unwavering and unshakeable.