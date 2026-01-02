Your appointment not for pleasure, but work – Fubara charges new advisers

(L-R): Prof. Peter Medee; Hon. Victor Ekaro; Barr. Elloka Tasie-Amadi; Sir. Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers State; Prof. Ngozi Odu, Deputy Governor of Rivers States; Bar. Frank Fubara and Dr. Darlington Orji

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has charged newly appointed and sworn-in Special Advisers that their appointment is not for pleasure but for work.

This was as the governor reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to move forward decisively and recover lost ground, noting that his government has the resilience required to deliver on its mandate.

Fubara spoke while swearing in the five newly appointed Special Advisers at the Government House on Friday.

Fubara explained that the appointments were made to strengthen governance and ensure the smooth running of his administration.

He noted that the appointees are not new to government, stressing that their prior experience means they clearly understand the philosophy and objectives of his administration.

The Governor said their familiarity with the system would eliminate delays in performance monitoring and ensure that set goals are promptly achieved, adding that their appointment is for work.

Fubara charged the Special Advisers to approach their responsibilities with a strong sense of duty, warning that the appointments should not be seen as a pleasure but a call to dedicated service.

He said, “We have every reason to move on, to ensure that the lost grounds are regained. So what we are doing this morning, or let’s say this afternoon, is bringing in some persons on board to ensure that the wheel of governance continues to roll smoothly in our state.

“I believe that these appointees, they are not new faces. They’ve been with us, they’ve worked with us, and they understand the philosophy of this administration. And it will be a problem following and ensuring that our goals are achieved.

“So my charge is not much, because you already know what you have come to do. It is not pleasure; it is work. And every one of you here that has been assigned some responsibility in time past has always proven yourself.

“I’m very sure that this time around it won’t be different.

So let me congratulate you for finding your name in the lists, in the midst of millions. It’s a rare opportunity. Don’t let us down. We will start to work for Rivers people.”

Those sworn in as Special Advisers include Barrister Eloka Tasie-Amadi, former Commissioner for Works; Professor Peter Medee, former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning; and Barrister Emmanuel Frank Fubara, former Commissioner for Finance.

Others are Victor Ekaro, former Special Adviser on Security to former Governor Nyesom Wike, and Dr Darlington Oji, former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area.