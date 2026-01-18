Yobe clears N15.4bn gratuity backlog for state, LG retirees

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni

…Reaffirms commitment to workers’ welfare

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

The Yobe State Government (SSG) has announced the full settlement of outstanding gratuities owed to retired workers of both the state and local governments, with a total expenditure of over ₦15.4 billion to clear the accumulated backlog.

The Secretary to the State Government, Baba Wali, disclosed this in Damaturu during a press briefing to mark six years of the administration of Governor Mai Mala Buni.

According to Yusuf Ali, Focal Person Digital and Strategic Communications in his post on Facebook, he quoted the SSG that “the payments have completely eliminated gratuity arrears inherited by the administration, bringing long-awaited relief to thousands of retirees across the state.

“The settlement of these gratuities underscores the commitment of Governor Mai Mala Buni’s administration to workers’ welfare and prudent financial management, despite prevailing economic challenges facing subnational governments,” Wali said.

Beyond the clearance of gratuities, the SSG highlighted major achievements recorded by the administration in key sectors including security, employment, infrastructure, education, healthcare, transportation and power.

On security, Wali said the state government procured 250 operational vehicles and 500 motorcycles for security agencies between 2019 and 2025, while more than 300 patrol and specialised vehicles were rehabilitated. He added that over 2,000 vigilantes, hunters and hybrid force operatives were engaged to support security operations across the state.

In the area of employment and capacity building, he disclosed that 6,449 workers were recruited into the state civil service, alongside the organisation of about 35 training programmes for over 6,395 civil servants. He added that more than 26,000 teachers were trained or retrained, while over 4,000 teaching and non-teaching staff were recruited into primary and secondary schools.

On infrastructure development, Wali said about 500 kilometres of roads had been completed or were ongoing across the state, citing key projects such as the Geidam–Bukarti, Damagum–Gubana, Nguru–Bulanguwa and Fika–Maluri roads. He also revealed that the ₦22 billion flyover and underpass project in Damaturu is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

In education, the SSG said the government constructed six model schools, seven mega schools, nine girls’ secondary schools and eight co-educational secondary schools, while continuing the payment of WAEC, NECO and NABTEB registration fees for eligible students.

He further disclosed that 25 villages were electrified, electricity extended to over 200 locations, and 24-hour power supply ensured for all general hospitals in the state.

On healthcare delivery, Wali said Primary Healthcare Centres were constructed or rehabilitated in 140 out of the state’s 178 wards, with 88 tricycle ambulances procured to strengthen emergency response.

He added that over 300,000 residents had enrolled in the Yobe State Health Insurance Scheme, while drugs worth ₦2.3 billion were supplied to public health facilities.

Wali said the administration remains focused on consolidating its gains and improving service delivery, stressing that the policies and projects executed under Governor Buni were deliberately designed to improve the welfare and living standards of the people of Yobe State.