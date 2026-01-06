Yahaya Bello presumed innocent amid N80.2bn fraud trial — EFCC

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has stated that former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, remains innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

The Commission stressed that Bello’s trial is still ongoing and that it is solely the responsibility of the court—not the EFCC—to determine his guilt or innocence.

This clarification followed public criticism over Bello’s declaration of interest in contesting the Kogi Central Senatorial seat in 2027. Recall that Bello is being prosecuted by the EFCC before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, over the alleged diversion and misappropriation of Kogi State funds amounting to N80.2 billion during his tenure as governor.

Speaking on Monday while appearing on Arise Television’s Morning Show, monitored by Vanguard, the EFCC Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwuajeren, explained that criminal prosecution in Nigeria takes time and involves the presentation of witnesses and evidence before the court.

Uwuajeren said the EFCC is currently presenting witnesses and documentary evidence in the case, stressing that the outcome will be determined solely by the court.

He noted that under the Nigerian Constitution, any person standing trial is presumed innocent until proven guilty, adding that Bello’s political ambitions or status within his party have no bearing on the charges filed against him.

According to Uwuajeren, the EFCC has no interest in party politics and remains focused on diligently prosecuting the case before the court.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to ensuring justice for both the prosecution and the defence, stating that nothing has gone amiss in the handling of the matter.

“One thing we need to understand is how criminal prosecution works in Nigeria. It takes time, and as we speak, the trial is still ongoing before the court,” he said.

“We are presenting witnesses and evidence. It is not the Commission that will decide the case; it is the court.

“All we are required to do is to faithfully prosecute the charges and ensure that, at the end of the day, both the prosecution and the defence get justice.