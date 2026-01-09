Wizkid becomes first African artiste to hit 10 billion streams on Spotify

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has made history as the first African artiste to surpass 10 billion streams on Spotify.

According to the latest figures as of January 2026, Wizkid tops the list of Africa’s most-streamed artistes on Spotify, with Burna Boy following closely behind on more than 9.5 billion streams. Rema ranks third with 5.6 billion streams, while Tems has surpassed 4.4 billion. South African star Tyla has accumulated 3.7 billion streams, and Nigerian singer Ayra Starr trails closely with 3.3 billion streams.

Wizkid reached the milestone after a decade of hits, with Drake’s ‘One Dance’ alone delivering nearly 4 billion streams and ‘Essence’ adding over 334 million.

Wizkid’s third studio album, Made In Lagos Deluxe, is his most-streamed project on the platform, with over one billion streams.

As a lead artiste, his most-streamed song is ‘Essence’ featuring Tems, which has garnered more than 333 million streams.

Meanwhile, American singer Billie Eilish has also set a new Spotify record, as her song ‘Birds Of A Feather’ has overtaken Tones and I’s ‘Dance Monkey’ to become the most-streamed solo song by a female artiste in the platform’s history.

‘Birds Of A Feather’ recently reached 3.37 billion streams, surpassing ‘Dance Monkey’, which stands at 3.3 billion streams.