Wike vs FCT workers: Court to rule on motion to halt strike today

Nyesom Wike

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA — The National Industrial Court of Nigeria, NICN,) in Abuja has adjourned proceedings until Tuesday to rule on a motion seeking to restrain workers under the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, from continuing their strike.

Justice Emmanuel Subilim fixed the ruling date after hearing arguments from counsel to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and lawyers representing the protesting workers. Mr. James Onoja, SAN, appeared for the claimants, while Mr. Maxwell Opara represented the defendants, the President and Secretary of the Joint Union Action Congress, JUAC, Rifkatu Iortyer and Abdullahi Saleh.

The suit, marked NICN/ABJ/17/2026, seeks an order compelling the striking workers to return to duty. The industrial action was prompted by unresolved welfare issues, including five months of unpaid salaries, promotion arrears, and poor working conditions.