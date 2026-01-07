Why I liked the Osimhen-Lookman on-field clash – Mikel

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has weighed in on the heated clash involving Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during Nigeria’s 4–0 victory over Mozambique in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

Osimhen and Lookman’s confrontation occurred after the latter failed to pass to Osimhen in a promising move that could have secured the striker’s hat-trick.

Speaking on his Obi One podcast on YouTube on Wednesday, Mikel described Osimhen’s reaction as part of the “warrior spirit” needed for success at the highest level.

“One thing people need to understand about Victor is that he plays with his heart on his sleeve,” Mikel said.



“He’s a fighter, he plays like a warrior, and that’s what top teams need. He gives everything on the pitch, and that’s how he gets the best out of himself.”

At the time of the incident, Osimhen had already scored twice in the match, with both goals assisted by Lookman, before demanding a substitution midway through the second half while Nigeria led 3–0. The Galatasaray striker was seen shouting and gesturing, and he bypassed team celebrations at full-time, leaving directly for the tunnel amid boos from fans.

Mikel said he understood Osimhen’s frustration, highlighting the mindset of most strikers in similar situations.

“As a striker, when you score two goals, you want the third. Any striker would feel frustrated in that situation. Victor is a player who wins games for us, not just with the ball but with his work rate off it as well,” he added.

While praising the competitive edge displayed by both players, Mikel expressed disapproval of Osimhen’s actions after the incident, particularly his body language and early exit.

“The part where he stopped playing, running and making efforts; that part I don’t like. The part where he stood up after the game and walked straight into the dressing room. That part I didn’t like. Football is always about the team. No individual is bigger than the national team, and Victor knows that.”

The ex-Chelsea star, however, welcomed the intensity of the confrontation, arguing that successful teams often thrive on high emotions and internal demands for excellence.

“I like seeing players argue and demand more from each other on the pitch. What matters is that once the game is over, you make up and move on.”

He also commended Lookman for his mature response after the match and expressed confidence that both players would resolve the issue quickly.

“They are both important to this team. The manager has to manage the situation well because the last thing you want is friction between your two best players.”

Nigeria will face Algeria in their AFCON quarter-final on Saturday as they continue their bid for the title.