Why I joined politics— Ex-DSS DG Daura

Former Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Alhaji Lawal Daura, has described himself as a “politics mechanic” who joined politics to save lives and rescue Katsina State from insecurity.

Daura stated this on Thursday in Katsina at a reunion of the Government College Funtua Old Boys Association (FOBA), Class of 1969, to reaffirm its support for his gubernatorial ambition in 2027.

He said, “Many people have called me to verify when they heard my short interview where I called myself a politics mechanic.

“Whenever you see a mechanic with his instruments, you know there is a problem.

“Really, there is a problem in our dear state, and that has been affecting all of us.

“People are talking about security every time because it is the key to open where the keys of other problems are.

“If you didn’t get that key, you cannot have access to the keys to address other problems.”

Daura also recalled that some years back, there were some markets in the state that were operating at night, adding, “but today, some of the markets can’t operate even in the daytime.

“And we know farming is the economy of the state and other neighbouring states. But today, farming has been affected by insecurity.

“That is why we joined politics. It is not about the matter of leadership, because the position I held was bigger than that of a governor.

“I have made names even beyond the country. If it is the issue of money, what do I do with money now?”

According to him, it is a matter of saving lives and rescuing the state, saying, “You hear things like a tale, but it is true; they are happening.

“Abuse of human rights in their homes, on the road and everywhere. These are the things that attracted me to join politics.

“I am happy that my colleagues have given me their support even before the start of the journey.

“We are not going to tell a story, but with the help of Allah, we will do our best and succeed.”

The FOBA Chairman, Alhaji Dr Aliyu Yahaya, said that Daura, as an expert in security, had the capacity to address the insecurity within a short time, if given the opportunity.

Yahaya pledged that each member would deliver hundreds of votes for their colleague if he secured the gubernatorial ticket from any political party. (NAN)