What Senegal’s players earned from their 2025 AFCON win

Senegal’s Football Team players greet a crowd of supporters while riding on an open bus during a trophy parade in the streets of Dakar on January 20, 2026 as they celebrate Senegal winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) that was hosted in Morocco.. Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat on January 18, 2026, Pape Gueye’s extra-time winner sinking hosts Morocco 1-0 after a chaotic final that saw the eventual champions storm off the pitch late in the game. (Photo by NICOLAS REMENE / AFP)
By Emmanuel Okogba
Historic Victory in Rabat
Senegal defeated host nation Morocco 1-0 in a tense final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026. The win secured their second AFCON title and their first-ever triumph over a host nation.
Drama in the Final
The match was marked by controversy when referee Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty shortly after disallowing a Senegal goal. The Lions briefly walked off the pitch, but captain Sadio Mané persuaded his teammates to continue. Their resilience paid off as Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal after Brahim Diaz missed from the spot.
Heroic Welcome in Dakar
Upon their return, the Teranga Lions received a rousing welcome in Dakar, with a parade through the capital celebrating their achievement.
Presidential Rewards
President Bassirou Diomaye Faye announced a reward package worth $6.2 million and 68,000 m² of land.
- Each player: $135,000 + 1,500 m² plot
- Technical team: $90,000 + 1,000 m² plot
- Delegation members: $35,000 + 500 m² plot
Record-Breaking Prize Money
Senegal also received $10 million in AFCON prize money, the largest in the tournament’s history. Morocco earned $4 million as runners-up, while Nigeria and Egypt collected $2.5 million and $1.3 million respectively.
National Honors
Head coach Pape Thiaw and the players were elevated to the rank of Commander in the National Order of the Lion, cementing their place in Senegalese history.
Unbeaten Run Continues
Senegal now hold the second-longest unbeaten streak in AFCON history with 18 matches, behind Egypt’s record of 24.
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