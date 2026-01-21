What Senegal’s players earned from their 2025 AFCON win

Senegal’s Football Team players greet a crowd of supporters while riding on an open bus during a trophy parade in the streets of Dakar on January 20, 2026 as they celebrate Senegal winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) that was hosted in Morocco.. Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat on January 18, 2026, Pape Gueye’s extra-time winner sinking hosts Morocco 1-0 after a chaotic final that saw the eventual champions storm off the pitch late in the game. (Photo by NICOLAS REMENE / AFP)

By Emmanuel Okogba

Historic Victory in Rabat

Senegal defeated host nation Morocco 1-0 in a tense final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026. The win secured their second AFCON title and their first-ever triumph over a host nation.

Drama in the Final

The match was marked by controversy when referee Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty shortly after disallowing a Senegal goal. The Lions briefly walked off the pitch, but captain Sadio Mané persuaded his teammates to continue. Their resilience paid off as Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal after Brahim Diaz missed from the spot.

Heroic Welcome in Dakar

Upon their return, the Teranga Lions received a rousing welcome in Dakar, with a parade through the capital celebrating their achievement.

Supporters of the Senegal footbal team gather on the side of a road during a trophy parade in the streets of Dakar on January 20, 2026 as they celebrate Senegal winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) that was hosted in Morocco. Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat on January 18, 2026, Pape Gueye’s extra-time winner sinking hosts Morocco 1-0 after a chaotic final that saw the eventual champions storm off the pitch late in the game. (Photo by GUY PETERSON / AFP)

Presidential Rewards

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye announced a reward package worth $6.2 million and 68,000 m² of land.

Each player: $135,000 + 1,500 m² plot

Technical team: $90,000 + 1,000 m² plot

Delegation members: $35,000 + 500 m² plot

Record-Breaking Prize Money

Senegal also received $10 million in AFCON prize money, the largest in the tournament’s history. Morocco earned $4 million as runners-up, while Nigeria and Egypt collected $2.5 million and $1.3 million respectively.

National Honors

Head coach Pape Thiaw and the players were elevated to the rank of Commander in the National Order of the Lion, cementing their place in Senegalese history.

Unbeaten Run Continues

Senegal now hold the second-longest unbeaten streak in AFCON history with 18 matches, behind Egypt’s record of 24.