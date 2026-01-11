We shall overcome Nigeria’s security challenges’ — Defence Minister

…Clergy Urges Military Against Coups

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — Defence Minister, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has assured Nigerians that despite the country facing multiple security challenges, including terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping, “we shall overcome them.”

The minister spoke alongside Most Rev. Uche Dan Okafor, who appealed to the Nigerian military to uphold democracy and resist any thoughts of toppling the government, unlike recent coups in some West African countries.

Both leaders addressed worshippers at a thanksgiving interdenominational church service in Abuja, commemorating the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day at the National Christian Centre.

“Today is a moment of worship, reflection, and remembrance,” the Defence Minister said. “We honour with deep reverence the brave men and women who paid the supreme price in service to our country. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Musa commended serving military personnel for their courage, loyalty, and dedication, while also recognising the support of their families, particularly spouses. He reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring that the Armed Forces and other security agencies are well-equipped, motivated, and properly cared for to discharge their constitutional duties professionally.

Rev. Okafor, who delivered the sermon, encouraged the military to view their work as service to both Nigeria and God, stressing that confronting bandits, terrorists, and kidnappers is a moral and spiritual duty.

He added: “God is saying enough of the bloodshed. Nigerian soldiers, you will conquer all terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers. Their sponsors and supporters will be exposed and disgraced.”

The clergyman also urged military leaders, including Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede, to remain neutral ahead of the 2027 general elections and warned against entertaining coup ideas, highlighting recent military takeovers in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Guinea.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, represented by Deputy Chief Whip Sen. Peter Nwebonyi, reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to building a safer, more united Nigeria. He described the sacrifices of fallen soldiers as a sacred foundation for national unity and progress, likening them to the blood of martyrs in Christianity.

Akpabio also emphasised Nigeria’s diversity and the constitutional protection of religious freedom, urging that these pillars of democracy be preserved. “The foundation we lay today will serve as a stepping stone for future generations. History will judge us not by our words, but by our actions,” he said.

The event highlighted a shared message: Nigeria’s security challenges are significant, but with resilient armed forces and a united populace, the nation can overcome them while upholding democratic principles.