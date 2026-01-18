Vandalism: FG commissions CCTV centre for 2nd Niger Bridge

2nd Niger Bridge

By Ochuko Akuopha

The Federal Government has commissioned a solar-powered Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) Monitoring Centre for the 2nd Niger Bridge, marking a significant step toward strengthening road security and modernising Nigeria’s transport infrastructure.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, described the facility as a major milestone in President Bola Tinubu’s agenda to deploy technology-driven solutions for infrastructure development and national security.

Umahi also inspected the ongoing construction of the Asaba section (Section 2A) of the 2nd Niger Bridge bypass road, alongside the rehabilitation works on the Asaba–Onitsha Expressway.

He explained that the 17.5-kilometre dual-carriage bypass is designed to divert heavy traffic away from Asaba township, easing congestion and improving safety. “What Mr President is doing is a 17.5-kilometre by two bypass that will take traffic away from Asaba. This is what we refer to as the 2nd Niger Bridge bypass, Section 2A,” he said.

The minister disclosed that the N179 billion bypass project was redesigned using reinforced concrete pavement and integrated with solar-powered streetlights and CCTV surveillance infrastructure.

“The quality of the job is excellent, and the level of progress is quite encouraging,” Umahi said, adding that the Federal Government plans to commission the first half of the bypass by April 28.

He further outlined a technology-driven security framework for federal highways, anchored on real-time surveillance and rapid response mechanisms. According to him, the CCTV Monitoring Centre at the 2nd Niger Bridge serves as “a microcosm of the macrocosm of the security architecture that Mr President intends to deploy across all major roads in the country.”

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Aina Adesola, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for the initiative, describing it as a significant boost to policing and security along the Asaba–Onitsha corridor.

Also speaking, the Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty Prof. Epiphany Azinge, commended the Federal Government for the project, noting that the CCTV facility would enhance security and help curb crime and vandalism in the area.

“It will strengthen the security architecture around Asaba and contribute significantly to the prevention of crime and vandalism,” the monarch said.