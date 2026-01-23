Trump’s Board of Peace: Full list of countries that have joined

U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed Board of Peace is beginning to take shape, with dozens of countries formally accepting invitations to join the controversial new global initiative aimed at resolving international conflicts.

Trump first unveiled the idea last September while outlining his plan to end the war in Gaza. He later expanded the scope of the Board beyond Gaza, saying it would work to address conflicts worldwide and promote global peace. Under the draft charter seen by Reuters, Trump will serve as the Board’s inaugural chairman and wield extensive executive powers, including the authority to veto decisions and remove members.

Membership of the Board is limited to three-year terms, unless countries pay $1 billion to fund its activities, a contribution that would grant them permanent membership. The White House has already named key figures to the founding Executive Board, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British prime minister Tony Blair, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

About 35 Countries Have Accepted So Far

According to a senior White House official, around 35 world leaders have committed to joining the Board of Peace from roughly 50 invitations sent out. The countries that have signed on so far span the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America, with several U.S. allies and a few controversial participants included.

Middle Eastern partners form a significant bloc of early supporters, alongside countries whose leaders maintain close personal or political ties with Trump. Notably, both Armenia and Azerbaijan have accepted invitations after reaching a U.S.-brokered peace agreement last year.

The most contentious acceptance has come from Belarus, whose president Alexander Lukashenko has long been isolated by Western governments over human rights concerns and his support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Full List of Countries That Have Accepted Trump’s Invitation

Middle East & North Africa

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Bahrain

Jordan

Qatar

Egypt

Morocco

Europe

Turkey

Hungary

Kosovo

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Asia

Pakistan

Indonesia

Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan

Vietnam

Latin America

Paraguay

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