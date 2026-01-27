Troops rescue 11 kidnapped victims in Kaduna

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Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 11 kidnapped victims in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State following a swift operation along the Kaduna–Abuja road.

A military source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that the operation was carried out on Monday night after troops deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Doka detected suspicious movement with the aid of a long-range CCTV camera mounted in the area.

The source said the troops sighted armed terrorists moving through the bush along the Gidan Duna–Amale axis with kidnapped victims and immediately mobilised in pursuit.

“On sighting the approaching troops, vehicles and motorcycles, the terrorists abandoned the victims and fled into the bush.

“The troops secured the area and fired probing shots to forestall any possible counterattack, but no further contact was made,” he said.

The source disclosed that a total of 11 victims were rescued, comprising five adult males, three females and three children.

He added that the victims revealed they were abducted from Gada Mallam Maman community in Kachia LGA on Oct. 26, 2025.

He added that the rescued persons were later conveyed back to their community, where they were reunited with their families.

The military source reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Army to sustained operations aimed at degrading criminal elements and ensuring the safety of lives and property along major routes and communities. (NAN)