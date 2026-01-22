Tragedy in Calabar as man kills 10-year-old daughter over petrol pipe

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Tragedy struck in Calabar on Wednesday evening when a middle-aged man, Joseph Emmanuel, allegedly beat his 10 year old daughter to death following a dispute over a missing petrol pipe.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 pm at No. 3 Esit Ebom Street, Calabar South Local Government Area. Emmanuel, a father of twins, was said to have returned home and searched for a petrol pipe he used to transfer fuel into his commercial motorcycle and vehicles of customers who patronise him for black market petrol.

According to findings, when the pipe could not be found, Emmanuel questioned his first daughter about its whereabouts. When the child was unable to provide an answer, he reportedly became enraged and began beating her.

An eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity said the man kicked the girl on the ribs, causing her to convulse and later bleed from the nose. Neighbours reportedly rushed the child to a nearby church in an attempt to save her, but she was pronounced dead shortly after.

The eyewitness added that residents of the area attempted to mob the suspect before the incident was reported at the Atakpa Police Station. Police operatives arrived promptly and rescued Emmanuel from being lynched by the angry crowd.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Cross River State Command, ASP Sunday Eitokpa said the suspect was taken to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital for medical attention after sustaining injuries from the mob.

Eti said Emmanuel, who is currently in police custody, confessed to the act but claimed it was not intentional. According to the police spokesperson, the suspect said he acted out of anger and did not intend to kill his daughter.

He added that the body of the deceased has been deposited in a morgue while investigations continue. The suspect, he said, would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.