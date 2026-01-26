Top 10 biggest streamers in Africa 2026

By Enitan Abdultawab

In 2026, Nigerian streamers are firmly positioned at the epicenter of Africa’s streaming revolution, which has grown into a fully fledged digital economy.

With the help of West African creators who today command enormous live audiences on Twitch and Kick, what started out as a niche gaming culture has developed into a high-impact entertainment sector.

Here is a complete list of Africa’s top 10 biggest streamers in 2026, with Nigerians leading the ranks based on combined Twitch and Kick followership as well as continental cultural influence.

Ilyas El Maliki (Morocco) – 847,000 followers

Primary platform: Kick

Africa’s biggest streamer overall, El Maliki reigns supreme on Kick. Known for his raw, unfiltered commentary in Moroccan Darija, he made global headlines after peaking at over 500,000 concurrent viewers during the Kings World Cup Nations. His massive North African fanbase makes him the continent’s undisputed heavyweight.

Carter Efe (Nigeria) – 560,500 followers

Primary platform: Twitch

Nigeria’s biggest streaming export, Carter Efe transformed his comedy and music fame into Twitch dominance. Holding the title of the most-followed Africa-based Twitch streamer, his channel thrives on chaotic energy, celebrity-heavy livestreams and cultural crossovers. A record-breaking session with Davido in 2025 pushed him past the 500K milestone, cementing his place as Africa’s most influential streamer.

Shank Comics (Nigeria) – 258,000 followers

Primary platform: Twitch

A true pioneer, Shank Comics was the first Nigerian to cross 100,000 followers on Twitch. His profile skyrocketed after attending Kai Cenat’s Streamer University in 2025, where he emerged as the first international student selected. Respected for his storytelling and cultural impact, Shank remains one of Africa’s most important streaming figures.

Enzo (Rynenzo) (Nigeria) – 204,000 followers

Primary platform: Twitch

Enzo represents consistency and organic growth. Rising from just 200 followers in 2023, he built a strong community around pure gaming content. His landmark stream with global music star Rema, combined with his technical excellence, earned him the reputation of a “streamer’s streamer.”

Peller (Nigeria) – 183,900 followers

Primary platform: Kick

Nigeria’s biggest streamer on Kick, Peller is the face of the platform’s West African expansion. As Nigeria’s first official Kick brand ambassador, he built a massive following almost from scratch. A viral snub incident during IShowSpeed’s Lagos visit only strengthened his fiercely loyal fanbase.

Rachel Kay (South Africa) – 144,121 followers

Primary platform: Twitch

Africa’s most-followed female streamer, Rachel Kay is based in Cape Town and known for her high-quality RPG and survival game content. Widely recognised by global brands, she proves that African creators can remain locally based while commanding a premium international audience.

Ojo (Nigeria) – 66,700 followers

Primary platform: Twitch

Though his follower count appears modest, Ojo’s influence is measured by his strong concurrent viewership. Popular for matchmaking and “Pluto” community content, he remains a central collaborator within Nigeria’s streaming ecosystem.

Salma Hassan (Egypt) – 64,026 followers

Primary platform: Twitch

Known as The_Salma, the Alexandria-based streamer is a dominant force in Egypt’s gaming scene. Her energetic morning streams and relentless consistency—often exceeding 300 hours a month—have earned her a loyal MENA following.

Lord Lamba (Nigeria) – 39,600 followers

Primary platform: Twitch

Transitioning from viral skit-making to full-time streaming, Lord Lamba represents the challenge of converting social media fame into live-streaming dominance. Now U.S.-based, he remains influential but continues to navigate fluctuating live audiences.

AliasV (South Africa) – 34,500 followers

Primary platform: Twitch

Africa’s leading shoutcaster, AliasV is globally respected for her Magic: The Gathering commentary. From Johannesburg to the world stage, she combines professional esports analysis with high-level streaming expertise.

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