Tinubu most Christian-friendly President of Nigeria – Akpabio

By Henry Umoru

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration as the most Christian-friendly government since the creation of Nigeria.

Akpabio stated this yesterday in his goodwill message at the reception rally to formally receive Governor Caleb Mutfwang into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Jos Polo ground.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, Akpabio said, ” Let me place on record that the President Bola Tinubu- led administration is the most Christian-friendly administration since the creation of Nigeria. He has shown this through his actions. He treats both Christians and Muslims equally.”

The President of the Senate, who congratulated Governor Mutfwang for taking the people of the Plateau to the centre of Nigeria’s political gravity, said, ” Mr Governor, I congratulate you on this action of taking the people of Plateau to the centre of national politics. Let me assure you that insecurity will soon come to an end in the Plateau. We will support your government across all sectors to improve the lives of your people. We will not leave you alone. Today’s action has finally brought all the states in the North Central geo- political zone into the party. This is significant.

“Government will do everything within its powers to protect Nigerians, no matter their religious inclination and belief. We will support President Tinubu through the approval of funds in order to shut down all IDP camps in the country.

According to the statement, Governor Mutfwang, in his remarks, thanked those who ensured today’s event came to be, particularly the efforts of Senator Akpabio.

“Today’s movement is a landmark. It is a statement made by the people of the Plateau, who are here in their thousands to publicly declare their support for the APC and to return President Tinubu to office in 2027. We are beginning a journey that our forefathers had long expected that we would be united for peace and development.”

Vanguard News