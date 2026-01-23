Thai Police arrest 11 Nigerians over alleged international romance scam

Thai immigration and police authorities have arrested 11 Nigerians following the dismantling of a suspected international romance scam syndicate operating in the Muang Thong Thani area of Thailand.

The arrests were carried out on Monday during a joint operation and were reported on Thursday by local news platform Thailand News. The operation followed months of investigation triggered by a complaint filed in late 2025 by a Thai woman in Nong Khai, who alleged she was defrauded through an online romantic relationship.

According to the report, the victim said she met a Facebook user who presented himself as a Chinese engineer. After gaining her trust through prolonged communication on Facebook and Line, the suspect allegedly claimed he was unable to access funds needed for a construction project and persuaded her to transfer more than two million baht into several mule accounts.

Police said financial tracking led to the identification of Thai account holders involved in the transactions, after which investigators uncovered a wider, organised criminal network. The syndicate was reportedly operating from a condominium in Nonthaburi, with members assigned distinct roles such as online scammers, cash withdrawers, and account recruiters.

Based on intelligence gathered, the Immigration Bureau Commissioner, Pol Lt Gen Phanumas Boonyaluck, ordered a coordinated raid on the location. Officers reportedly found the suspects actively engaging in online romance scams using computers and mobile phones at the time of the operation.

A total of 13 suspects—11 Nigerians and two Ivorians—were arrested. Some of the suspects allegedly attempted to flee but were apprehended by operatives.

Authorities disclosed that eight of the suspects had overstayed their visas, while five Nigerians were said to have entered Thailand illegally through the Laos border. The suspects were charged with immigration-related offences, including visa overstay and illegal entry.

During the raid, officers seized 34 electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones, which reportedly contained evidence of coordinated online scams involving impersonation of wealthy European and Asian nationals to defraud Thai and foreign women.

Investigators also said they uncovered links between the suspects and the Nong Khai complaint, as well as evidence suggesting that proceeds from the alleged scams were transferred to Nigeria through cryptocurrency channels. Police noted that investigations are ongoing to dismantle the wider network and identify additional accomplices.

The arrests came just a week after another Nigerian was apprehended in Thailand over alleged drug-related offences. PUNCH Metro reported that a Thailand-based Nigerian, Ukoma Jefta Nuzbech, was arrested after allegedly fleeing an ongoing trial linked to a drug-peddling case in the Koh Pha Ngan area.

He was first arrested in March 2025 for allegedly selling 25.71 grams of cocaine to an undercover police officer.