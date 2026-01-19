Spillage: Lagos lawmaker warns against scooping fuel

Mr Stephen Ogundipe, Spokesman of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has cautioned residents on the dangerous practice of scooping spilled petroleum products.

Ogundipe, who represents Oshodi-Isolo Constituency-01, gave the warning in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker was reacting to an incident in which commuters and residents were seen scooping fuel from a tanker that fell at the Tincan Liverpool Bridge in the Apapa area of the state.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) said the tanker loaded with 45,000 litres of diesel fell and spilled its contents on Liverpool Bridge, inward Mile 2, in the state.

In a video posted by LASTMA, people were seen with Jerry cans and buckets, scooping the product.

There was, however, no incident of fire outbreak at the scene.

Ogundipe said the loss of lives recorded in past fuel spillage incidents was a painful reminder that no quantity of fuel was worth the life of any resident.

“It is unfortunate that despite repeated warnings, some individuals still engage in this extremely risky act.

“Petroleum products are highly flammable, and even the smallest spark from mobile phones, vehicles, or nearby generators could trigger explosions with devastating consequences.”

He outlined several implications of fuel scooping, including loss of lives through fire outbreaks and explosions, and severe injuries.

According to him, these may result in permanent disability, destruction of nearby property, environmental pollution, and disruption of economic activities in affected communities.

The spokesman added that such incidents also placed avoidable pressure on emergency responders and healthcare facilities.

He further warned that, beyond the safety risks, fuel scooping remained illegal and offenders might face prosecution under existing laws governing public safety and environmental protection.

He urged residents to immediately vacate spillage sites and to alert relevant authorities, including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Fire Service, and security agencies.

He urged community leaders, transport unions, and youth groups to intensify public sensitisation on the dangers of fuel spillages, emphasising that collective responsibility is required to prevent avoidable tragedies.

The lawmaker reaffirmed the assembly’s commitment to strengthening policies and public awareness campaigns to protect lives and ensure the safety of residents across the state.

Ogundipe concluded by appealing to the masses to choose safety over momentary gain, noting that responsible conduct during emergencies remained crucial to building a safer Lagos.

Vanguard News