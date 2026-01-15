Son allegedly sets aged father ablaze in Delta Community

By Akpokona Omafuaire

OGHIOR – TRAGEDY struck in Oghior Community, Udu Local Government, Delta State, Wednesday, as a young man identified as Saturday Okutu allegedly set his aged father, Pa Chicago Okutu ablaze under the influence of drugs

The tragic incident according to eyewitness was sequel to a violent confrontation by the suspect.

A community source who witnessed the ugly incident disclosed that the young man had allegedly smoked hard drugs popularly known as “Colorado” before the incident occurred.

The situation reportedly escalated into a physical attack, and setting the house on fire which led to the untimely death of the elderly man.

The shocking development has thrown residents into mourning and renewed serious concerns over the rising abuse of hard drugs among youths in local communities.

Immediate Past President General of Oghior Community, Moses Uchere Esq who spoke to Vanguard condemned the act, calling for urgent action against drug abuse and increased awareness to prevent further loss of lives.

Vanguard learnt that community authorities are primed to investigate the matter as details continue to emerge.

Contacted, SP Bright Edafe, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer said he will get back, but as at press time he was yet to respond.