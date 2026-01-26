Video: Soludo shuts Onitsha Market over sit-at-home

File: A screengrab from a video of Onitsha Market agitated traders, when Governor Soludo Soludo shut the market over Mondays sit-at-home.

By Vincent Ujumadu, AWKA

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has shut down Onitsha Main Market and declared a total crackdown on what he called economic sabotage by the traders.

A government statement said: “Following the protracted economic sabotage cloaked as ‘Monday sit at home’, the Anambra State government has moved in to crack down on all who aid and abet it.

“This first announcement will last for one week. If by next Monday the market is not open, the shutdown will be extended to one month”.

Despite a stern directive from the state government that workers who fail to report for duty on Mondays will henceforth lose their pay, many schools and offices remained closed in the state.

Below is the video of Soludo at Onitsha Market:

Video: Onitsha Market shut till next Monday – Soludo



Credit: AIT pic.twitter.com/dCJI3Mer3P — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) January 26, 2026

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