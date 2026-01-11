Security that endangers lives is a failure of governance — Peter Obi

Peter Obi

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi has expressed concern over worsening traffic congestion on major highways, warning that poorly positioned security checkpoints are endangering lives and reflecting failures in governance.

In a statement on Sunday, Obi said his comments were informed by personal experiences travelling across several major roads during the recent festive season, where gridlock reached extreme levels and disrupted long-distance travel.

“Some may dismiss certain areas of my commentary as trivial, but every detail has profound implications for our society; they significantly affect people’s daily lives,” Obi said.

He added, “At times, the gridlock was so extreme that travellers bound for distant destinations were forced to abandon their journeys, wasting hours trying to escape the chaos. A closer inspection reveals that the primary contributor to this congestion is the ill-placed security checkpoints.”

Obi criticized the placement of checkpoints at narrow points or near construction zones, describing it as “irresponsible,” and noted that similar frustrations occur on numerous roads nationwide.

While acknowledging the efforts of security agencies, Obi emphasized the need for greater discretion and flexibility, particularly during peak travel periods when citizens are returning to work, covering long distances, and contending with deteriorating road conditions.

“These unnecessary delays leave drivers exhausted, raising the risk of accidents as they struggle to stay alert behind the wheel,” he said. “Extended delays force those who set out early to find themselves on the road well after dark, increasing their vulnerability amid rising insecurity. The purpose of security is to protect lives, not endanger them.”

Obi called for urgent reforms, urging security agencies to adopt a more strategic and coordinated approach to checkpoint deployment. He recommended relocating checkpoints away from narrow roads and construction zones, expediting inspections during heavy traffic, and improving inter-agency coordination to ease traffic flow without compromising security.

“Such measures would make Nigeria’s roads safer and more humane for all,” the former governor concluded.