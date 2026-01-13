Royal tussle: Olubadan ignores Alaafin’s greeting at Oyo interfaith gathering

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN— THERE was a mild drama, yesterday, at the 2026 Inter-Faith Gathering held at the Secretariat’s Grand Space in Ibadan as the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, was conspicuously snubbed by Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja.

The inter-faith gathering brought together traditional rulers, religious leaders, senior government officials and community representatives, with a focus on promoting peaceful coexistence, unity and mutual understanding across Oyo State.

At the event, the Alaafin extended his hand in greeting to the Olubadan, but the gesture was not reciprocated.

The Olubadan subsequently greeted Governor Seyi Makinde and other dignitaries before proceeding to his seat.

The moment was witnessed by several attendees at the gathering.

The incident later became a subject of public discussion, with differing views expressed on traditional protocol, hierarchy and the conduct expected of royal institutions at official functions.

While some observers described the moment as unfortunate, others cautioned against concluding without a full understanding of long-established customs.

They argued that the exchange could affect perceptions of respect and decorum among traditional rulers.

Speaking at the event, Governor Seyi Makinde urged residents of Oyo State to remain vigilant and security-conscious, stressing that peace and safety require the collective efforts of government and citizens.

“Security is everybody’s business. We must all be alert and take responsibility for what happens in our communities. If you see anything suspicious, report it immediately so that we can act promptly.

“Our civil servants must continue to show commitment, transparency and dedication to service. The trust reposed in government depends largely on how public officers conduct themselves.

“This administration will continue to invest in the safety of our people, strengthen our institutions and ensure that public service works efficiently for the benefit of all.”