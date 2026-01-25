Power Supply: Our businesses collapsing – Small business owners lament

Small business owners in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), say their businesses are folding up due to the epileptic power supply being presently experienced.

According to them, in spite of the huge investment by the government and stakeholders, power supply has not improved.

The consumers, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, said that huge funds had been pumped to the sector with no corresponding results.

Mr Emeka Uba, a Welder residing in Lugbe, said that huge funds had gone into the sector to improve electricity, but it had not yielded the desired results.

According to him, every day we keep hearing of billions of naira that has been invested in the power sector, but it does not translate to commensurate power supply as businesses are folding up every day.

He said for almost two days, there had not been power supply in his area, adding that this had affected his business.

”For almost two to three days, we may not have power supply in my area and I don’t have the money to buy fuel for the big generator I have.

”I am planning to quit this business and look for an alternative where I don’t need electricity to do my job,” he said.

Mrs Irene Amah, a Cold room operator in Lugbe, said that the inability of the power sector to meet the demands of electricity users was frustrating.

Amah said that many small businesses had collapsed as a result of the unstable power supply in the country.

According to her, due to poor power supply, my goods are always going bad because of the nature of my business so I am thinking of quitting than running at a loss.

Mr Amos Osahon, a Fashion Designer, resident in Kubwa said that his business had suffered so many set backs due to poor power supply.

Osahon said that during the festive period, he was not able to meet the demands of his customers due to unstable electricity.

”Many of my customers went away angry as I could not meet their demands.

“So, my appeal is that the Federal Government should revisit the issue to see how the power sector can work effectively,” he said.

Mrs Angela Pam, who operates a small retail shop also residing in Kubwa, said that her area had been without power supply for two days.

Pam said that she sells mineral and water to feed her family and because of the power situation in her area, she could not cool her goods.

”I don’t know what to do, this small business that is helping me to feed myself and my family, no electricity to continue with it.

”If I have to buy ice block every day, there will be nothing left for me, so I am appealing to the government to find out what can be done to improve power supply in the country,” she said.

Mr Samuel Ozigbo, a business man residing in Kuje, said that the power situation in his area had been epileptic.

According to him, power supply is being rationed and even on days they we are suppose to have electricity , we will not be given.

”I think in this 2026, government should put measures in place to ensure stable and reliable power supply, he said.

Vanguard News