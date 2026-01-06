‘I won’t step down,’ says Atiku; describes APC as threat to democracy

Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, has said neither he nor any other aspirant will step down, noting that inclusiveness is the essence of democracy.

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Atiku also raised the alarm over what he described as an existential threat to Nigeria’s democracy, accusing the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government of deliberately weakening opposition parties in a bid to entrench a de facto one-party state.

His sentiments were contained in a statement by Paul Ibe, spokesperson of the Atiku Media Office, and disclosed on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to him, Nigeria has endured nearly three years of severe economic hardship and a shrinking democratic space under President Bola Tinubu, with policies that have compounded citizens’ suffering while undermining political pluralism.

He alleged that beyond economic challenges, the Tinubu administration has pursued a calculated strategy to eliminate viable political alternatives, leaving the APC dominant “not by merit, but by default”.

“The most disturbing outcome of this administration has been the systematic weakening of opposition parties, creating the dangerous illusion of inevitability around a one-party state,” Atiku said.

ADC

He noted that concerned political leaders identified the danger early and rallied around the ADC as a credible national platform capable of rescuing Nigeria’s democracy. According to him, this move has now made the party a target of external interference allegedly linked to the Presidency.

Atiku accused individuals aligned with the APC of attempting to destabilize the ADC by interfering in its internal affairs, particularly over discussions surrounding its eventual presidential candidate.

He stressed that the ADC remains committed to an open, transparent and competitive process for choosing its flagbearer, warning that any call for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to step aside amounts to aiding authoritarian ambitions.

“The ADC is on a national rescue mission, and Atiku Abubakar, alongside other patriots, is central to this effort. Any attempt to force him or others out is a betrayal of the Nigerian people,” he said.

The statement added that the party is currently focused on building strong ward, local government and state structures nationwide, urging alleged infiltrators and external actors to desist from distractions.

He reaffirmed the ADC’s openness to all genuine opposition figures, describing inclusiveness as the essence of democracy.

He noted that when the time comes, all qualified aspirants would freely present themselves, insisting that no one would be coerced into stepping down.

Reacting to recent political developments, Atiku said the public declaration of ADC membership by former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Enugu had unsettled the ruling party, prompting what he described as open boasts by a serving minister and presidential aides about plans to undermine the ADC.

He concluded by declaring that the ADC is determined to end what it termed the “misfortune imposed on Nigeria” by the Tinubu-led APC, insisting that intimidation, sabotage or political intrigue would not derail the party’s mission.

“Nigeria will not surrender its democracy without a fight,” Ibe declared.

Vanguard News