PDP Crisis: What Jonathan told party leaders in Abuja — Turaki

Turaki

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday took its festering leadership crisis to former President Goodluck Jonathan, as members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) held a closed-door meeting with him in Abuja to seek guidance, reassurance and direction at a critical moment for the opposition party.

The meeting was held at Jonathan’s office in the Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory.

In attendance were members of the NWC, several state PDP chairmen, former governors, members of the Board of Trustees, the Founding Fathers and Founding Mothers Forum, former ministers and other senior party figures.

Discussions at the meeting centred on the state of the PDP, its internal leadership dispute, efforts to reposition the party, preparations for off-season governorship elections and broader national issues.

The visit came amid a deepening crisis within the PDP, with two factions laying claim to the position of national chairman. Abdulrahman Mohammed is backed by a camp loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, while Taminu Turaki is supported by camps aligned with Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Briefing journalists after the closed-door meeting, Turaki said the delegation met Jonathan to formally introduce members of the newly elected NWC and brief him on the party’s activities since the National Convention held last November.

“We came to see former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, first to introduce members of the newly elected National Working Committee to him, and then to brief him on what we have been doing since our election at the National Convention held last November.

“In the meeting, we briefed him on the state of the party, the challenges and the prospects.

“He assured us that he is still a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party, remains active, and will be even more active in the activities and affairs of the PDP.

“His remarks and statements were not only reassuring but very encouraging as we prepare for off-season elections, elections in Ekiti this year, and the general elections coming up in 2027.

“I want to assure members of the public, and indeed members of the PDP family, that the PDP remains the most viable platform for contesting and winning elections in Nigeria. We remain the leading opposition party in this country.”

Addressing concerns over ongoing litigation involving the party, Turaki said Jonathan was briefed on the legal battles arising from suits instituted against the PDP.

“Part of the challenges are the legal battles we are facing. Notwithstanding these issues, he (Jonathan) still believes, just like all of us do, that the PDP is the party for Nigerians,” Turaki added.

On questions about the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the recognition of PDP candidates, Turaki said the party complied with all statutory requirements and that INEC monitored its primaries in Ekiti and Osun states.

He also expressed concern that certain actions by the electoral body were beginning to raise doubts about its independence.

Responding to calls for a political resolution to the crisis, Turaki said reconciliation remained the ultimate goal once legal matters are concluded, stressing that the party was ready to reintegrate aggrieved members who demonstrate genuine commitment to unity.

“I am one of those who believe that not every political disagreement should go to court,” he declared.

Turaki declined to disclose Jonathan’s specific recommendations, citing strategic considerations, but said they would guide the party’s next steps.