Paternity: Mother breaks silence on daughter’s allegations about Davido

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Ayo Labinjoh, the alleged ‘baby mama’ of Afrobeat superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has finally reacted to her daughter’s DNA test controversy.

Recall Vanguard reported earlier that a paternity controversy involving Davido, resurfaced on Thursday after a 12-year-old girl, Mitchelle Anuoluwapo, publicly requested a DNA test to establish whether the singer is her father.

The singer had denied being her father and claimed he had already taken multiple DNA tests. He also insisted that he has never met with the girl’s mother, Ayo Labinjoh, who he described as a “bitch”, before in his life.

Responding in the comment section of the post, Davido claimed he had already taken multiple DNA tests, all of which returned negative results.

He wrote, “I’ve taken 5 DNA tests, all negative. I am not your father.

“Never met your mom. She’s an obsessed fan lying to you. This needs to stop. I actually have children. Stop this nonsense.”

However, in a statement shared on her daughter’s Instagram page, Anuoluwapo’s mother, Ayo Labinjoh, revealed that she met Davido at HQClub and accused the singer of abandoning her because he thought she was a prostitute.

She also debunked the singer’s DNA claim, explaining that Davido’s father only took them to a laboratory for the test and not hospital.

While tagging the test results as fake, she said, “Dr Deji Adeleke took us to a LAB not a hospital where Anu’s blood was drawn in 2014 then discarded behind our backs and a fake result was printed.

“Wale Sobola was the lab technician who masked as “Dr Alex” and a brother to actress Sotayo Gaga was the one who wrote an epistle on his page 3 years ago that he never did a test for Anu and discarded the blood drawn blaming the wickedness for his life’s travails.

“We wasted our time, disrupted Anu’s mental health then they lied that we did two tests, now 5 and then he’s never met me. I’m not fighting for my daughter. My daughter is fighting for her identity. David chatted with my daughter tonight threatening to lock me up, cursing Anu and repeatedly bullying her. David is a US citizen. I will request the US State Department to contact the Embassy in Lagos or Abuja to help us supervise and witness a clean independent DNA test.

”I will not say much for now. The language used was awful. My daughter did not beg to be here. Saying you’ve never met me or telling your family that I was a prostitute is wrong. Bullying my daughter is WRONG.”

Vanguard News