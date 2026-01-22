Davido thanks father for publicly defending him amid paternity drama

Afrobeats star Davido has expressed appreciation to his father, Adedeji Adeleke, for publicly defending him amid the ongoing paternity controversy involving Ayo Labinjoh.

Recall that Ayo Labinjoh’s teenage daughter, Aanu Adeleke, last week wrote an open letter addressed to Davido, calling for a paternity test to establish her claim.

Davido, who denied ever having any encounter with Labinjoh, stated in a series of posts on X that five DNA tests previously conducted confirmed that Aanu Adeleke is not his daughter.

However, Ayo Labinjoh maintained her position, dismissing the DNA test results and insisting that the singer is her daughter’s biological father, describing the tests as fake.

Amid the growing controversy, Adedeji Adeleke stepped in to defend his son.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, he revealed that the paternity tests were carried out on both Davido and his cousin, fellow singer B-Red.

Reacting to his father’s intervention, Davido took to his Insta story on Thursday to express gratitude for the public show of support. Sharing a photo of himself and his father, the singer wrote, “Thank you my loving Father.”

Vanguard News