Love child saga: What Deji Adeleke’s intervention means to his superstar son

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

“A father like mine will never sit back and watch his son’s name dragged through the mud for something untrue and unjustifiable.” This statement from Davido’s father, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, sums up his stance on the paternity controversy surrounding his son.

The billionaire businessman days back stepped in to address the lingering paternity controversy surrounding his son, revealing multiple DNA tests have proved the 12-year-old girl, Anuoluwapo Michelle isn’t Davido’s child. This move has brought clarity and closure to the allegations, with Davido expressing gratitude for his father’s support.

In a viral video, Dr. Adeleke revealed how he sponsored Anu’s education and her mother’s, showing his commitment to doing what’s right. He also said he already had 14 grandchildren, and one more wouldn’t be an issue if paternity was established.

“I have been paying Anu’s school fees, and taking care of her since 2014, the mother was given a scholarship in my school with a salary every month, knowing fully well Anu is not my grand daughter, I did all of these out of love and compassion because they were suffering,”Dr Adeleke said.

Davido’s father recounted the extent he went in trying to establish the child’s paternity without the knowledge of his son, saying he was only trying to protect his son’s name.

He also explained how the family first became aware of the child in 2014, recounting the receipt of documents via DHL, photographs, and correspondence allegedly linking Davido to Anu’s mother, a revelation that prompted the family to pursue what he described as extensive DNA testing to resolve the allegation.

“I received a document in my mail, sent to me from Ibadan in 2014 via DHL, and in the package there were pictures of a little girl, pictures of David with the little girl, and a picture of the mother of the girl. In that mail, there was also a birth certificate of the child, and what caught my attention was that the record of the birth certificate stated the full name of the father as Adeleke David and the full name of the mother as Adeleke Ayomide.

“How can she be Adeleke? That caught my attention. Also in that package was a letter from the grandmother of the girl, Anu, with her telephone number,” he recounted.

Dr Adeleke’s intervention highlights the importance of family support in navigating high-profile disputes. He has remained in the background, providing support and direction to his talented son, who’s busy conquering the world with his music. He revealed that Davido’s mother died after childbirth, faulting a popular blogger who claimed that she drove his late wife to a hospital in the United Kingdom before she was later moved to the United States, where she gave up the ghost.

Davido has expressed gratitude to his father for the public support. Sharing a picture of them together on social media, the singer said “Thank you my loving Father.”

Meanwhile, Anu’s mother has accused the Adeleke family of intimidation and manipulation, sparking further controversy. She denied claims that additional DNA tests were conducted in 2020.

In a statement released late Wednesday, she alleged that her own sister, Titilayo Labinjoh, had been in contact with Dr. Adedeji Adeleke since the COVID-19 pandemic, a development she said came as a shock to her family.

“Dr Deji Adeleke, you cannot intimidate us, sir. As the patriarch of the family, you should not be talking on David’s behalf. I’m not negotiating child support, etc. Let David address me,” she wrote. She further alleged that her family had been infiltrated and pressured, claiming her sister had been in contact with the Adeleke family without her knowledge. “To my shock, my own sister Titi Labinjoh has reportedly been talking to Dr. Deji Adeleke since the pandemic. About what?” she asked.