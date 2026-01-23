Palmer ‘happy’ at Chelsea despite homesick speculation – Rosenior

Chelsea’s English head coach Liam Rosenior attends a press conference at Stamford Bridge in London on January 20, 2026, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League, league phase football match against Pafos. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior said Cole Palmer remains “very happy” at the club despite reports the 23-year-old is homesick in London.

Manchester-born Palmer moved to Stamford Bridge in 2023 from Manchester City and quickly developed into the Blues’ star player during his first two seasons in London.

But Palmer has been beset by injury problems this season which have limited his impact.

“I’ve had numerous conversations with Cole and he seems very happy to be here,” said Rosenior on Friday.

“He’s a huge part of our plans in the long term. He’s an outstanding player. Every player goes through difficult moments in their career in terms of injury. It’s not any reflection of his quality.”

Palmer scored from the penalty spot and played the full 90 minutes in a 2-0 win over Brentford last weekend.

But the England international was then left out of Wednesday’s Champions League victory over Pafos due to an ongoing groin injury.

Palmer has returned to training and is in contention to feature in Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

But Rosenior suggested he will have to continue to restrict Palmer’s minutes until he is back to full fitness.

“My job, the club’s job, is to get him to a place where he can consistently perform at the level he wants to,” added Rosenior.

“There was frustration in the Brentford game, not because he wasn’t happy, but because he was in pain and couldn’t perform to the level he wanted to for the club.

“He’s a great kid but we have to make sure we look after him in the right way. That’s why I haven’t involved him in the last game.”

Chelsea sit sixth in the Premier League but just two points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool in the battle for a place in next season’s Champions League.

AFP