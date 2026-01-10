Ousted Iran shah’s son urges protesters to ‘prepare to seize’ city centres

Shopkeepers and traders walk over a bridge during a protest against the economic conditions and Iran’s embattled currency in Tehran on December 29, 2025. Some shopkeepers in Tehran closed their stores on December 29 in protest against economic hardships and sharp swings in Iran’s embattled currency, Iranian media reported, following similar demonstrations a day earlier. Iran’s currency has hit new lows on the unofficial market, with the US dollar trading at around 1.42 million rials on Sunday, compared to 820,000 rials a year ago and the euro nearing 1.7 million rials, according to price monitoring websites. (Photo by HANDOUT / FARS NEWS AGENCY / AFP)

The US-based son of Iran’s ousted shah urged Iranians on Saturday to stage more targeted protests with the aim of taking and then holding city centres.

“Our goal is no longer just to take to the streets. The goal is to prepare to seize and hold city centres,” Reza Pahlavi said in a video message on social media, urging more protests on Saturday and Sunday and adding he was also “preparing to return to my homeland” in a day he believed was “very near”.

AFP