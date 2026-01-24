Otti promises automatic employment for outstanding NYSC members in Abia

Gov. Otti

By Steve Oko

Governor Alex Otti has assured National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in Abia State of automatic employment if they distinguish themselves during their service year.

The governor gave the assurance at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2026 Batch ‘A’, Stream 1 corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Umunna, Bende Local Government Area.

He said Abia places high value on excellence and merit, stressing that employment opportunities would be based on performance and capacity to add value, not state of origin.

“Our eyes will be on you in your places of primary assignment, and those who acquit themselves creditably will get automatic employment in relevant public sector establishments,” Otti said.

He noted that Abia has a long-standing tradition of rewarding outstanding corps members with employment, citing the current Head of Service, Mr Benson Ojeikere, who served in the state as a corps member and rose through the ranks to become the number one civil servant, despite being from Edo State.

Governor Otti said his administration is building a state capable of attracting and retaining top talents through sustained investment in social infrastructure, urging corps members to take full advantage of their service year and opportunities available in Abia.

He reaffirmed his administration’s support for the NYSC scheme and directed the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Sir Nwaobilor Ananaba, to commence Phase II upgrade of the orientation camp.

The upgrade, he said, would include completion of internal roads, a pavilion with finished ceilings and fans, and regrassing of the sports field.

Earlier, Sir Ananaba urged the corps members to obey camp rules and take the orientation course seriously, noting that the state rewards hard work and impactful community development service. He thanked the governor for increasing corps members’ allowances and improving camp facilities.

Speaking on behalf of the NYSC Director-General, the State Coordinator, Barr. Gladys Adama described the orientation course as vital to preparing corps members for a successful service year.

She commended Governor Otti for his consistent support, including camp rehabilitation, construction of internal roads, installation of 46 solar-powered street lights, improved feeding, and enhanced state allowances.

A total of 1,820 corps members—804 males and 1,016 females—were sworn in at the ceremony. The oath of allegiance was administered by the Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Lilian Agbai, represented by Justice C.E. Anyim.