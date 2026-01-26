NULGE directs members to join FCTA workers’ strike

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), FCT Chapter, has directed its members to embark on an indefinite strike starting Tuesday, Jan. 27.
The action is in solidarity with the ongoing industrial action by the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).
The decision was contained in a communique jointly signed by the NULGE FCT Chapter President, Mr Ibrahim Kabi, and the Secretary, Mr Sa’ad Abdulmumini, following an emergency State Executive Council (SEC) meeting on Monday in Abuja.
According to the union, the move complies with calls from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and directives from NULGE’s national body.
The FCT Chapter resolved to join the strike because the issues raised by JUAC particularly unpaid entitlements and promotion arrears directly affect Area Council staff across the territory.
”All NULGE members across the six Area Councils are to withdraw their services effective January 27, 2026.
”The strike will also serve as a platform to press home pending demands currently being negotiated between the FCT Minister and the ministerial committee,” the communique stated.
The union leadership urged members to remain resolute, emphasising that they were “left with no option” but to resort to industrial action to protect the welfare of local government workers.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FCTA workers, under the umbrella of JUAC, began an indefinite strike on Jan. 19 over unresolved welfare concerns.
NAN also reports that the National Industrial Court (NICN) had issued an interlocutory injunction halting the industrial action following an application filed by the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike.
Justice E. D. Subilim granted the application on Thursday, Jan. 21.
The case brought before the court by the Minister, seeking to compel the workers to return to work, was adjourned to Tuesday, Jan. 27. (NAN)
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