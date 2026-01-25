Nnamdi Kanu declared ‘US citizen, Goodwill Ambassador’

Nnamdi Kanu

By Steve Oko

The jailed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been conferred with the Honorary Citizenship of the State of Georgia, United States of America, USA.

Kanu was equally adopted as an ‘Outstanding Citizen’ who should be “accorded every courtesy as a Goodwill Ambassador from Georgia.”

The proclamation to that effect was made by Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, on behalf of the Republican -controlled US State.

The proclamation letter, dated January 16, 2026, was presented on Friday, January 23, 2026 at Milledgeville, one of the capital cities of Georgia, by the State Representative, Gab Okoye.

Former Consul General of Nigeria in South Africa, Ambassador Uche Ajulu-Okeke, received the certificate of citizenship on behalf of Kanu.

Ajulu-Okeke described the imprisoned Biafra independence activist as “Africa’s most famous political prisoner and global prisoner of conscience”.

The proclamation reads: “I, Brad Raffensperger, Secretary of State of the State of Georgia, do hereby proclaim Nnamdi Okwu Kanu as an Honorary Georgia Citizen.

“May this Outstanding Citizen be accorded every courtesy as a Goodwill Ambassador from Georgia in his travels to other states, to nations beyond the borders of the United States of America, or wherever he may hereafter travel or reside. Thank you for your service to our state.

“In testimony whereof, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed the seal of my office, at the State Capitol, in the City of Atlanta, this 16th day of January, A.D. 2026”.

The IPoB leader is currently serving a life sentence in Sokoto prison following his conviction by Justice James Omotosho of an Abuja Federal Court.

Kanu was tried for treasonable offences which he continues to vehemently deny, challenging the prosecution and the court to show him the law which he allegedly contravened.

The IPoB, who argued that he was tried and convicted under a non-existent law, had vowed to challenge the judgment at the Court of Appeal.

Kanu was abducted in Kenya and extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria in 2021 under the watch of the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

Vanguard News Nigeria