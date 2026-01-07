Nigerian newspapers review: Terrorists on rampage in Kwara, Katsina, Kaduna; many abducted

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In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with terrorists striking again in Kwara, Katsina and Kaduna, kidnapping several victims, including a photojournalist, days after the killing of over 40 people in Niger State.

Another headline features the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who warned that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is undermining opposition parties and democratic space, risking a slide into a de facto one-party state.

Vanguard also reports that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has disclosed that 5.36 million electricity customers nationwide remain unmetered, leaving them exposed to unpredictable estimated billing by distribution companies (DisCos).

Moving to the next newspaper, The Guardian leads with the announcement that the importation of petroleum products and crude oil into Nigeria will continue in the short term, despite the resumption of new regulators and the appointment of a new board in the oil and gas industry.

Next paper, Punch, leads with the struggle to settle over ₦4 trillion debt owed to electricity generation companies, with the Federal Government incurring ₦1.98 trillion in electricity subsidy obligations between October 2024 and September 2025.

Finally, The Nation leads with students of higher institutions backing the new tax laws, shelving their proposed January 14 protest, and resolving to serve as ambassadors to enlighten the public following a meeting of the expanded national executive council of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Abuja.

Vanguard News