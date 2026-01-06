Over 5m Nigerian electricity customers still without meters – NERC

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has revealed that more than five million electricity customers across the country remain without meters, leaving them dependent on estimated billing by distribution companies (DisCos).

According to NERC’s third-quarter 2025 industry report, published on its website, only 6,661,564 of the 12,030,315 registered electricity customers across the 12 DisCos were metered as of September 30, 2025, representing just 55.37 per cent coverage.

During the third quarter, a total of 228,614 meters were installed nationwide, with Ibadan, Aba, and Abuja DisCos recording the highest installations, accounting for 23.38 per cent, 20.81 per cent, and 19.06 per cent of the total, respectively. This represented a modest 0.73 per cent increase compared to 226,959 meters installed in Q2 2025.

However, nine DisCos recorded declines in meter installations over the period. Port Harcourt and Jos DisCos posted the largest drops, with 62.35 per cent and 61.68 per cent decreases, respectively. In contrast, Aba (+173.45%), Abuja (+38.28%), and Ibadan (+17.72%) DisCos saw notable increases.

Under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) framework, 176,302 meters—77.12 per cent of the quarter’s total—were installed, marking an 18.20 per cent increase from Q2 2025. Ibadan (53,441), Abuja (35,449), and Benin (26,690) led MAP installations during the quarter.

Other installation frameworks included Vendor-Financed (44,104 meters, 19.29%), the Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP) (7,902 meters, 3.46%), the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) (175 meters, 0.08%), and DisCo-Financed (131 meters, 0.06%).

NERC noted that the Meter Acquisition Fund, established in February 2023, allows a metering surcharge in approved tariffs. Tranche B of the MAF, effective October 6, 2025, allocates N28 billion for metering Bands A and B customers across DisCos’ franchise areas.

The report also highlighted the role of the Federal Government–backed DISREP, supported by a $500 million World Bank loan, which aims to improve DisCos’ technical and financial performance and close the metering gap by deploying 3.2 million smart meters. Meter installation under DISREP began in May 2025 with Abuja DisCo, and 7,902 meters were installed by the end of Q3 2025.

NERC’s findings underscore the persistent challenge of unmetered electricity customers in Nigeria, a situation that exposes millions to inconsistent billing and highlights the urgent need for accelerated meter deployment across the country.