Nigerian newspapers review: Terrorists abduct passengers on busy Kwara highway

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with terrorists killing over 40 people in Agwara and Borgu LGAs of Niger State, as armed men abduct at least four travellers on the Isanlu–Isin–Omu Aran road in Kwara State.

Another headline features US President Donald Trump sharing a chart showing that about 33.3 per cent of Nigerian immigrant households receive public assistance, posting it on his Truth Social platform on January 4, 2026, amid ongoing Republican debates on immigration and welfare.

Vanguard also reports that the Super Eagles thrashed the Mambas of Mozambique 4-0, sealing qualification into the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Moving to the next newspaper, The Guardian leads with the swift transition of the Federal Inland Revenue Service to the Nigeria Revenue Service, raising concerns that administrative rigidities and weak inter-agency coordination may hinder the effective implementation of the new tax architecture.

Next paper, The Punch’s lead headline states that moves by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to undermine the 2027 re-election bid of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara appear to have faltered, as several APC governors rally behind the embattled governor.

Finally, The Nation’s top headline features the Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), formerly the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, saying that the tax laws that took effect last week will promote sustainable development and accelerate economic growth.

Vanguard News