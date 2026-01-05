AFCON: Nigeria thump Mozambique 4-0 to seal quarter-final spot

Nigeria’s Super Eagles continued their impressive Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON run with a commanding 4-0 victory over Mozambique in Fes on Monday, as they seal a quarter-final spot.

Ademola Lookman opened the scoring in the 20th minute, smashing a powerful shot past Hernâni Siluane to put Nigeria ahead.

Five minutes later, Victor Osimhen doubled the lead after Iwobi set up Lookman, whose perfectly timed cross allowed the Galatasaray striker to tap home.

The second half began in perfect fashion for the Super Eagles, as Osimhen completed his brace in the 47th minute, slotting home from close range following a slick pass from Lookman.

Adams added the fourth in the 75th minute with a ruthless strike, effectively sealing the victory.

Mozambique offered little resistance, with goalkeeper Siluane and his substitute Urrubal both forced into a few key saves, but the Mambas struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Nigeria, meanwhile, dominated from start to finish, controlling possession and pressuring the Mozambican defense relentlessly.

Coach Chiquinho Conde’s side made some last-ditch efforts in a bid to salvage some pride, but the Super Eagles’ attacking fluency was too much to handle.

Vanguard News