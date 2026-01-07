Niger State: Army to boost troop deployment, technology use — COAS

By Kingsley Omonobi

BIDA — The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to strengthening security operations in Niger State through enhanced troop deployment, improved use of technology, and closer collaboration with traditional institutions and other key stakeholders.

The COAS made this known on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, during a courtesy visit to the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Highness Alhaji Dr. Yahaya Abubakar, at his palace in Bida.

Lieutenant General Shaibu said the visit was aimed at conducting an on-the-spot assessment of ongoing military deployments across the state, identifying operational gaps, and determining areas requiring additional troops and other combat enablers to effectively address emerging security challenges.

He emphasized the importance of intelligence-driven operations, particularly community-based and human intelligence, noting that traditional rulers remain critical partners in providing timely and actionable information to support military operations.

The Army Chief also disclosed plans to leverage modern surveillance and operational technologies to enhance proactive security strategies, ensure timely response, improve situational awareness, and bridge existing capability gaps within the state.

Commending the Etsu Nupe for his consistent support to troops and military personnel deployed in the area, the COAS described traditional institutions as indispensable allies in the ongoing fight against insecurity.

In his response, the Etsu Nupe pledged the continued support of traditional rulers to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, assuring sustained community cooperation, intelligence sharing, and prayers for the success of ongoing operations.

He further lauded the professionalism and conduct of Nigerian Army personnel operating within the Nupe Kingdom, noting their positive engagement with local communities and contributions to peace and stability.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its resolve to protect lives and property and to continue working closely with state governments, traditional institutions, relevant stakeholders, and local communities to restore and sustain peace across the country.