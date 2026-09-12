2027: ‘Campaign of lies’ against PRP candidate must stop — Party

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The People’s Redemption Party, PRP, has warned that a ‘campaign of lies’ against its Bauchi State governorship candidate Shehu Buba, must stop, accusing political opponents of spreading false allegations linking the candidate with banditry and kidnapping.

The party, which had initially kept quiet over the allegations, said it could no longer remain silent after becoming convinced that the claims were part of a deliberate effort to damage the candidate’s reputation and undermine his chances in the 2027 governorship election.

The position was contained in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, who said the PRP had deliberately held back while it sought to establish the facts surrounding the allegations.

“The PRP is now convinced that there is a campaign to damage our candidate with tissues of lies and unrestrained mischief,” Ishaq said.

The party said those making the allegations should take any evidence of criminal conduct to the appropriate authorities instead of using unsubstantiated claims to attack its candidate publicly.

“Those who have evidence of any criminal activity against him should provide such evidence to the authorities who should treat them as the law provides,” it said.

The PRP further drew attention to Section 127(c) of the Electoral Act 2026, which it said criminalises the publication, before or during an election, of false statements about a candidate’s personal character or conduct where such statements are calculated to prejudice the candidate’s chances and are published without reasonable grounds for believing them to be true.

The provision, as cited by the party, attracts a maximum fine of N200,000, six months’ imprisonment, or both upon conviction.

According to the PRP, the allegations are being driven by individuals who feel threatened by the candidate’s popularity and prospects of emerging as the next governor of Bauchi State.

The party said it had full confidence in its candidate, a serving Senator whom it described as having stepped forward to help confront the criminality ravaging the country.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PRP has full confidence in its gubernatorial candidate, a serving Senator and a citizen who stepped up when needed to try and put an end to the scourge of criminality now ravaging the country,” the party said.

It maintained that his rivals and detractors were responding to his growing acceptance with what it described as ‘outrageous and libellous falsehood’.

The PRP urged those who felt threatened by the candidate’s popularity to compete with him politically rather than engage in what it described as a campaign of calumny.

“Those who feel threatened by his popularity should attempt to match his acceptance levels and stop this campaign of calumny against him,” the party said.