NANS demands immediate, unconditional release of 52 AAU students

Ambrose Alli University

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of 52 students of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State who were on Monday remanded in prison custody by a court.

The students were arrested while protesting against the rising cases of kidnapping and abduction of people in Ekpoma and environs.

In a statement endorsed by the National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Ajasa, NANS noted that the students were demanding that the government should live up to its responsibility of protecting lives and properties and should not be bundled into prison custody.

The statement read, “The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, strongly condemns the continued detention and court remand of fifty-two (52) students of Ambrose Alli University who peacefully protested against the rising cases of kidnapping and insecurity affecting students and their host communities.

“It is ridiculous, unacceptable, and deeply disturbing that students who exercised their constitutional right to peaceful protest are now being subjected to psychological trauma, intimidation, and the harsh experience of detention. Peaceful protest is not a crime, and demanding safety should never be met with repression.

“NANS categorically states that the government, the management of Ambrose Alli University, and the Nigeria Police Force must jointly ensure that nothing happens to any of the detained students. Their safety, physical and mental wellbeing must be guaranteed at all times.

“We further demand the immediate and unconditional release of all 52 students. Any attempt to delay, manipulate, or justify their continued detention will be viewed as a deliberate act of oppression against the Nigerian student community.

“It is alarming that instead of addressing the genuine concerns of kidnapping and insecurity, authorities have chosen to criminalize students for speaking out. This approach is counterproductive, unjust, and capable of escalating tension.

“NANS stands in total solidarity with the affected students and their families. We will not hesitate to mobilize and take all lawful steps necessary should these students not be released immediately and unconditionally. Nigerian students deserve safety, not suppression.”

The escalation of kidnapping and abduction in communities in Edo Central Senatorial District has led to the Edo State Government asking schools in the area not to resume yet for the second term in the 2025/2026 academic session.