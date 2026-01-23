Mutfwang fumes over fresh killings in Plateau communities

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has expressed outrage over recent attacks on some communities in Jos South Local Government Area, which led to the loss of several lives, describing them as cruel and unacceptable assaults on innocent citizens.

The governor lamented the attack on a mining site in Kuru District, where lives were lost, as well as similar violent incidents in Gyel and Buhum communities of Chugwi, Vwang District of the LGA.

He said the killings were particularly painful at a time when concerted efforts are being made to consolidate peace and stability across the state.

In a message of sympathy to the affected families and communities, signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, Governor Mutfwang described the attacks as “senseless acts of terror that run contrary to the values of humanity and peaceful coexistence cherished by the people of Plateau State.”

He conveyed the government’s condolences to bereaved families and reassured them of the state’s solidarity during the period of mourning.

Reaffirming his administration’s resolve to protect lives and property, Mutfwang stressed that “criminal elements would not be allowed to undermine on-going peace-building initiatives.”

He added that the state government remains determined to confront terrorism, banditry and all forms of violent crime with the full weight of the law.

The governor directed security agencies to scale up intelligence-driven operations to identify, track and arrest those responsible, stressing the need for swift investigation and prosecution to serve as a deterrent.

While commending security personnel for their sacrifices, he urged them to deepen collaboration with local communities to enhance information sharing and early detection of threats.

He also tasked Operation Rainbow to strengthen surveillance, intelligence gathering and early-warning systems, reassuring residents of the government’s commitment to their safety and urging them to remain calm and law-abiding as efforts to restore peace intensify.

Meanwhile, the Berom Youth Moulders-Association, BYM, has condemned the killing of seven Berom youths at a mining site in Kuru District, Jos South LGA, describing it as a brutal attack on innocent lives and a serious setback to peace.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, BYM said the victims were law-abiding youths engaged in legitimate economic activities when they were attacked and murdered by persons it described as “armed Fulani terrorist elements.”

The victims were identified as Dung Gyang, 19; Weng Dung, 26; Francis Paul, 23; Samuel Peter, 22; Dung Simon, 28; Pam Dung, 23; and Francis Markus, 15. The association warned that repeated attacks on youths and productive sites threaten social stability and economic survival in affected communities.

BYM recalled a separate attack in Gyel District on January 20, 2026, which claimed two lives, noting that the recurrence of such incidents highlights a disturbing pattern and the urgent need for sustained security intervention.

The group urged the Plateau State and the Federal governments, and security agencies to conduct thorough investigations, ensure the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators, reinforce security in vulnerable areas, and strengthen intelligence gathering in collaboration with local communities.