Mrs Soludo celebrates new year babies in Anambra

Nonye Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The wife of the Anambra State Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo, has celebrated babies born on New Year’s Day across the state, in continuation of her annual tradition.

During visits to selected hospitals, Mrs Soludo expressed delight that the state government’s free antenatal and delivery services have continued to yield positive results.

In a statement, the governor’s wife said, “Earlier today, we continued our yearly tradition of visiting and celebrating babies born on New Year’s Day in Anambra State. We call them New Year Babies.

“We consider this spiritual journey an important task each year. For us, it is a time to give thanks to God for His great gifts and to partake in the fruits of His divine blessings through these children, into whose hands we hope to bequeath the future of our state.”

Mrs Soludo also said she was encouraged by testimonies from mothers who benefited from the state’s free maternal healthcare programme.

“I was equally pleased to hear exciting testimonies from mothers who received antenatal care and delivered their babies, including through caesarean section, at zero cost, courtesy of our three-year-old free antenatal and delivery services in public hospitals in Anambra State,” she said.

She thanked God for the gift of children to the state, adding, “May they grow up to be the pride of our great state.”