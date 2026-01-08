Man ‘livestreams his own death’ in extreme online challenge

A Spanish streamer has died while performing a dangerous live challenge involving cocaine and alcohol for a private group of paying subscribers.

Sergio Jimenez Ramos, 37, was found lifeless in his bedroom in Vilanova i la Geltrú, near Barcelona, in the early hours of Wednesday, December 31. He was discovered kneeling with his head slumped against the mattress and one hand gripping his mobile phone. His mother and brother, who made the tragic discovery, also found an almost empty bottle of whisky, two cans of energy drink, and a pile of cocaine on a red tray in the room.

Detectives suspect Ramos died during a private video session in which subscribers had paid to watch him consume a bottle of whisky and six grams of cocaine in less than three hours. According to reports, viewers were heard urging him on, asking: “Are you crashing yet, Sergio? You still haven’t finished the bottle of whisky?”

Emergency services were called to the family home but declared him dead at the scene.

Streaming History

Ramos had previously been banned from public streaming platforms including Kick, DLive, and Pump for violating rules on drug consumption. In October, he began appearing in broadcasts and private sessions organized by fellow streamer Simón Pérez Golarons, known online for extreme “cyber-begging” stunts.

Pérez Golarons said Ramos had set up his own group after seeing his broadcasts. He claimed Ramos consumed six grams of cocaine in three hours, along with an additional two-gram line. Pérez Golarons denied responsibility, stating: “I told him several times that two grams was an overdose. I told him not to stream, to leave Telegram, that it was rubbish and that he was going to end badly. I’m not to blame.”

Family and Friends Seek Justice

Ramos had a history of substance misuse and was undergoing psychiatric treatment. His grieving family is now seeking justice, while authorities investigate donations made to his account and attempt to identify those involved in funding the challenge.

Some of his friends expressed outrage, telling local press: “They are scum who take advantage of others. They paid for the cocaine and whisky to make him kill himself.”