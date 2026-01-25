LP Lagos Assembly member defects to ADC

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The sole opposition member of the Labour Party (LP) in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Foluke Stella Osafile, has defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Osafile, who represents Amuwo-Odofin State Constituency I, was the only surviving LP lawmaker in the 40-member Assembly after the other LP member from Amuwo-Odofin Constituency II lost his seat at the Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Rauf Olawale Age-Sulaiman.

A first-time legislator, Osafile currently serves as Chairman of the House Committee on Wealth Creation.

She is expected to formally announce her defection to the ADC on the floor of the House during plenary in the coming days.

Confirming the development when contacted, Osafile said, “Yes, it is true. I have defected to the ADC.” However, she declined to disclose the reasons behind her decision.

Asked when she would officially notify her colleagues, she added, “Don’t worry, I will announce it during plenary soon.”

Recall that Osafile was elected into the Assembly in 2023 on the platform of the Labour Party, defeating the APC candidate, Folorunso Olaitan Segun, by a wide margin.

Her victory was subsequently challenged by the APC at the Election Petition Tribunal, which initially ruled in favour of the APC candidate. Osafile, however, approached the Court of Appeal and successfully reclaimed her seat, thereby putting the legal dispute to rest.