Load the cloud with prayers, by Funmi Komolafe

Beloved, last week, we discussed the need to renew your relationship with the LORD.

There are several ways to do this and today, we are looking at prayer as a means of communication with God. Yes, we all know that prayer is channel of communication with the Almighty God but often times, we don’t know how to pray.

We complain instead of praying.

While presenting a case in prayer it is important to back such request with the word of God on that issue. Simply put, you must know the right Bible passage to present your case.

The common prayers are about making demands from the God or reporting our enemies, real or perceived in prayer.

Most people devout a shorter period to thanksgiving and appreciation of God yet these are very important steps.

Most of the time when we pray, we often do not say the right things.

Romans 8 vs. 26 ( KJV) : ” Likewise the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered”.

This is where speaking in tongues becomes an important tool of communication and this is usually available to genuine born-again Christians.

A simple prayer, like ” Dear Holy Spirit, teach me to pray” is so important but you must have a relationship with the Holy Spirit to be able to call for assistance while praying.

When we devout more time to studying the Bible, it leads us to several prayer points.

A true Christian must spend quality time praying.

Prayer helps us to draw the attention of the Almighty God to our situation.

King David, the man described as a ” man after God’s own heart”, still begged for attention in Psalm 17 vs. 1&2: ” Hear the right, O LORD, attend unto my cry, give ear unto my prayer, that goeth out of feigned lips”

Unlike most of us that assume that once we pray, God must hear us, David begged for the LORD’s attention. He humbled himself by admitting that he is not a person without sins. David, was a murderer, an adulterer yet, the LORD loved him because he too demonstrated unparralled reverence for God.

In his story, recorded in the Bible, the only time, he didn’t ask of the Lord was when he committed adultery and murder . That was when he allowed the lust of the flesh to take over his heart.

Taking a cue from David, we must learn to subdue the flesh for spiritual progress.

Where a person’s medical condition permits, fasting is necessary. Fasting plus prayers produces amazing blessings. It amounts to spiritual elevation.

At a time like this, for us to get results from prayers and ward off evil plans, we need to mover close to God in prayers.

Brethren, whatever is the challenge, make up your mind to load the cloud with prayers. After the cloud, what happens abundance of rain.

The encounter of Elijah and Ahab is our confirmation.

1ST Kings 18 vs. 2: ” And Elijah went to shew himself unto Ahab. And there was sore famine in Samaria”.

Going through a challenge can be likened to famine because it brings worries, lack, pain and social stigma.

There was “sore famine” but Elijah didn’t stop praying.

Verses 42-46 complete the story.

” …. And Elijah went up to the top of Carmel; and he cast himself down upon the earth, and put his face between his knees.

And said to his servant, Go up now, look toward the sea. And he went up, and looked, and said, Go again seven times.

And it came to pass at the seventh time, that he said, Behold, there ariseth a little cloud out of the sea, like a man’s hand. And he said, Go up, say unto Ahab, Prepare thy chariot, and get thee down, that the rain stop thee not.

And it came to pass in the mean while, that the heaven was black with clouds and wind, and there was a great rain. And Ahab rode , and went to Jezreel.”.

Beloved, stagnation of any kind be it barrenness, loneliness, work without progress are all forms of famine and the season of harvest may not arise until the cloud is loaded for rain to fall.

When you load your cloud with prayers, fear vanishes. Confidence is built and you enjoy the peace of the Lord. With this, you would be more relaxed for the manifestation of miracles.

Often times, a miracle appears when we least expect.

Proverbs 16 vs. 3 states : “Commit thy works unto the LORD, and thy thoughts shall be established”.

What are your thoughts? They are those things that your desire to have. Thoughts those issues that would transform you from sorrow to joy, from mockery to celebration.

That would be your testimony this year in the name of Jesus.

Brethren, to load your cloud, you need to move from casual prayers to fervent prayers.

James 5 vs. 17&18 : ” Elias was a man subject to like passions as we are, and he prayed earnestly that it might not rain: and it rained not on the earth by the space of three years and six months.

And he prayed again, and the heaven gave rain, and the earth brought forth her fruit”.

As you opt to pray fervently, that closed womb will produce fruits in the name of Jesus.

Beloved, do not start the year with worries or fears.

Rather, resolve to become a prayer warrior and God will fight for you.

However, there are a number of factors that could hinder prayers.

Wrong prayer motive is one. Ask yourself is my prayer request to glory God in my life or to spite another person?.

James 4 vs.3: ” Ye ask, and receive not, because ye ask amiss, that ye may consume it upon your lusts”.

If a single lady goes dating a married man whose wife is waiting on the Lord and the lady prays to God for a child, she is asking amiss. She is asking to fulfill the lusts of the flesh and this may not please God.

This year, you will not ask amiss in prayer in the name of Jesus.

Load your cloud with prayers.

Jesus reigns!